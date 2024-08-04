Aryan Sports Club puts on good show at St George’s College Football Tournament

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 2 Aug: Three matches were played in the 51st edition of the St George’s College Heritage Cup (aka Jackie) Invitational Soccer Tournament’ at St George’s College, here, today. A total number of 28 teams are participating in the tournament.

In the first match played today, Aryan Sports Club defeated Barlowganj Sports Club by 5-0. For Aryan Sports Club, the goals were scored by Gaurav in the 16th minute, Vipul in the 24th minute, Pawan in the 46th minute, Vikas in the 49th minute and Vijay in the 53rd minute.

In the second match, Doon Valley Public School defeated Hampton Court School by 2-1. For Doon Valley Public School, the goals were scored by Arpit Gurung in the 52nd minute and Naman Thapa in the 55th minute.

For Hampton Court School, the only goal was scored by Suraj in the 38th minute.

In the third match played today, FC Blu Sports Club defeated Bhatta Sports Club by 4-0. For FC Blu Sports Club, three goals were scored by Anshul in the 19th, 26th and 52nd minutes and Anku in the 46th minute.

The referees for today’s matches were Pushkar Gusain, CM Bhatt, Devashish Kashyap, Anish Chhetri, Milan Chhetri and Abhiruchi Gurung.