Asha Lal appointed National President of All India Freedom Fighters Samiti

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 29 Oct: The All India Freedom Fighters Samiti, one of the oldest and most respected organizations dedicated to the welfare and recognition of India’s freedom fighters since the 1970s, has appointed Asha Lal as the National President (Women’s Wing).

A formal resolution regarding her appointment was unanimously passed at the Samiti’s Delhi headquarters on 2nd October 2025, marking a moment of unity and renewed commitment to strengthening the role of women in preserving India’s freedom legacy.

The decision, taken under the leadership of Ramrao Kulkarni National President of the Samiti, acknowledges Asha Lal’s consistent dedication to social and patriotic causes.

Prior to this role, Asha Lal served as the Former Vice President of the Uttarakhand Congress Freedom Fighters’ Successor Cell and as State Coordinator of the Akhil Bharatiya Swatantrata Senani Evam Shaheed Pariwar Kalyan Mahaparishad. Her long-standing association with the families of freedom fighters and her leadership in social empowerment initiatives have earned her wide respect.

Expressing her gratitude, Lal said, “I am deeply humbled by this honor and the trust placed in me by Shri Apparao Ji and the Samiti. This is not just an appointment — it is a responsibility to carry forward the ideals of our freedom fighters and to strengthen women’s participation in nation-building. I will strive to ensure that their sacrifices continue to inspire generations to come.”