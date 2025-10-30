Indo–British film on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle announced at London event

Garhwal Post Bureau

London, 30 Oct: A new British–Indian feature film based on the life and legacy of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle was officially announced at a special event held at The Guildhall, in London, two days ago. The forthcoming biographical drama will delve into the many dimensions of the celebrated author, physician, and humanitarian, whose immortal creation, Sherlock Holmes, continues to influence popular culture more than a century after his debut.

Among those who participated at the event included filmmakers, writers, cultural representatives, and officials from both the United Kingdom and India. Prominent among these included Monica Chadha, member of the Board of Governors of the British Film Institute (BFI); Agnieszka Moody, International Head of BFI; Arike Oke, BFI Head of Archives; Briony Hansen, Head of Films, British Council; and Miranda Gower-Qian of BFI Cultural Relations. Representatives of the London Indian Film Festival and Tongues on Fire UK Asian Film Festival were also present. The Conan Doyle Estate was represented by its CEO, Tim Hubbard, along with family members Richard Poolie and Richard Doyle.

A special exhibition was also put up during the event, curated by the Conan Doyle Estate, which featured rare artefacts of literary and historical significance, offering a glimpse into the author’s intellectual depth, humanitarian ideals, and social activism.

The evening was hosted by City of London Councilman Munsur Ali. Producer Shahnaab Alam, Writer–Director Srijit Mukherji, and members of the Doyle family addressed the gathering on the occasion. The makers claimed that their film aims to celebrate Doyle’s imagination and moral courage while strengthening cultural ties between the two nations.

Producer Shahnaab Alam shared that the film, planned under the UK–India Co-Production Treaty through BFI and NFDC, carries special significance as the Conan Doyle Estate joins as Associate Producer, providing access to rare archival material to ensure historical authenticity.