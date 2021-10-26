Asha Tamta demands improvement in services of Doon Women’s Hospital

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Oct: State Vice President, Women Congress, Asha Tamta, today, met the Chief Medical Officer to demand improvement of services in the Women Hospital of Doon Medical College. She reminded the CMO that beds were not available for pregnant women in the Women’s Hospital and that the ultrasound and MRI services were not available for them either. The MRI machine had not been functional for many years. Also, there was no parking space outside the new OPD Bhavan of Doon Hospital. Beds were not available for pregnant women in the delivery rooms and, in case of emergency, the lives of the pregnant women were being endangered.

She added that diagnostic facilities like Pathology tests, X-Ray scans, CT Scans were also not easily available to the patients in the Hospital due to overcrowding.

She reminded the CMO that patients were also coming to Doon Hospital from outside Dehradun and due to lack of facilities, they had to suffer. The construction work on the new OPD Bhavan was incomplete. There was a shortage of medical staff, nursing staff, ward boys, sweepers, etc., due to which proper sanitation and care of patients in the hospital were not being ensured.

Tamta said that, if these problems were not resolved at the earliest, the Women Congress along with other social organisations would launch an agitation against the Hospital authorities. Congress Vice President Bala Sharma, social worker Shweta Talwar, Devinder Kaur, Devika Rani, Malti Devi were among those present on the occasion.