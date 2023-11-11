Asian School celebrates 24th Founders Day

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Nov: The Asian School celebrated its 24th Founder’s Day with enthusiasm. The ambience was immersive and the lush ‘Asian Acres’ was adorned splendidly for the occasion. The parents and guests gathered at the upper terrace and watched their wards’ performances. The function was initiated with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the Chief Guest Ranvijay Singh Singha, Actor, Video Jockey and Mentor.

The welcome address was delivered by Director Gaganjyot Juneja ensued. He congratulated the students on their success in all spheres and thanked the parents who placed their faith in the school to improve the future of their children.

Principal Ruchi Pradhan Dutta, while presenting the Annual Report, briefed the audience on salient events and results of the past two years in scholastic and non-scholastic areas and highlighted the overall achievements of the school. Acknowledging the meritorious performance by Asianites, the CBSE achievers were felicitated on the occasion.

The Chief Guest praised the school for emphasising on the all-round development of the students. He advised the students to be the best version of themselves and enjoy every opportunity that comes on their way.

He also ceremoniously launched the 24th edition of the school magazine, ‘Colors’, as well as the second issue of ‘Reflections’, a collection of short stories by Asianites.

At the cultural programme, the curtain raiser was ‘Swarnamrit’, a melodious performance by the school choir comprising junior and senior schools. They deftly performed Rag Jog. It was followed by ‘Colours of India’ (Swarnim Bharat). The stage came alive through the invigorating dance performances of the talented students emphasising on the cultural glory along with the recent achievements of India.

School President Amarjeet Singh, Vice President Madanjeet Singh, Directors Tarunjyot Juneja, Gaganjyot Juneja and Vartika Sah, the Board of Governors of the Asian School, parents, students and the entire staff were present.

The Head Girl, Dishita Pandey, shared her memories and thanked all her juniors and seniors for looking up to her and also the school authorities for entrusting her with a responsibility. The Head Boy, Shashwat Gupta, emphasised on the importance of the Asian School to him and what he learnt as a student. The vote of thanks was proposed by Vice Head Girl Naaysa Thackar.

On this occasion the school also organised various Subject Exhibitions. The Chief Guest was Dr Dinesh Chauhan, Additional CMO, Dehradun, and Divya Sah as the Guest of Honour. Each department set forth projects that reflected the theme of the occasion, ‘The Colours of India’. Parents and students were thrilled by the experience. The School also organised a Book Fair on this occasion, with a plethora of books from every genre.