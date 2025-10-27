At VoW 2025, Science Meets Storytelling

By Dr Tania Saili Bakshi

Dehradun, 26 Oct: The Valley of Words (VoW) Literature and Arts Festival 2025, held at Hotel Madhuban, here, on 25 & 26 October, brought together not just writers, poets, thinkers, artists, journalists but also scientists and social workers from across the country.

Among the fest’s most significant verticals is the RS Tolia Forum for Sustainability (RSTF) curated by Dr Rajendra Dobhal, Vice Chancellor of Swami Rama Himalayan University. Over the years the session has consistently addressed pressing challenges faced by Himalayan communities.

This year around, the focus turned to the fragile urban landscapes of the Himalayas with two sessions spread over two days: Day 1 had “The Glaciers Are Melting, Are we Listening?” and on Day 2, it had Think Local, Think Global: ‘Mountain Cities of the Future’ – both topics that are pertinent and urgent in the present day scenario.

At the first RSTF Session on the first day of the event, the panelists addressed the fate of glaciers, i.e., “Third Pole” that sustains millions across South Asia. The Forum focussed on the critical theme titled “Glaciers Are Melting, Is Anyone Listening?”. The session featured Dr Rajendra Dobhal, distinguished science administrator, leading geoscientist Dr Harish Bahuguna, Dr Kusum Arunanchalam, who specialises in Restoration Ecology and Natural Resource Management in the Indian Himalaya, along with award-winning journalist Rahul Kotiyal, bringing scientific rigour and narrative depth to a subject that directly affects millions of lives. As Dr Dobhal poignantly remarked, “Glaciers are not just ice masses. They are heritage, lifelines, and warning signals. Their loss will change the story of the mountains and the plains alike.” The unanimous thought remained how protecting the glaciers were our joint responsibility, and how making the younger generation aware of their surroundings was the first step in this direction.

RSTF Session-2 on day two delved into another pertinent topic i.e. Mountain Cities of the Future with leading geoscientist Dr Harish Bahuguna, award-winning journalist Rahul Kotiyal, Scientist Engineer Dr Kshama Gupta from Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) and Anoop Nautiyal, the moderator for this session, a dedicated social worker and community leader focused on environmental conservation and sustainability in Uttarakhand. The panelists spoke in depth on how mountain towns were bursting at the seams, with not just Joshimath as a stark reminder of what unplanned expansion can do but many other towns which were quietly heading towards similar disasters. The session deliberated upon how to build resilient mountain cities for the future, with sustainable urban planning at the heart of discourse before it’s too late.

Ending the session on a positive note, Dr Rajendra Dobhal reiterated how Valley of Words has been successful in rejuvenating the legacy of the Doon Valley in the areas of literature, art, and culture. He added, “What excites me most is the lit fest’s ability to bring together intellectuals across diverse disciplines, creating an open space for dialogue. I find it to be a platform where one can “learn and learn more” while contributing meaningfully to the festival’s larger objective of celebrating knowledge.