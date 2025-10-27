46th Annual Convention of Institute of Geographers held at HNB Garhwal University

Garhwal Post Bureau

Srinagar, Garhwal, 26 Oct: The Department of Geography at Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University inaugurated the 46th Annual Convention of the Institute of Geographers (IIG) and an international conference on Dynamic Earth, Fragile Environment, and Paths to Climate Resilient Societies here on Saturday. Subject matter experts from India and abroad participated in the international conference. Held at the Swami Manmanthan Auditorium on the Chauras campus of Garhwal University, Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat and environmentalist Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Anil Joshi jointly inaugurated the conference by lighting the lamp.

Addressing the gathering, Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said that climate change is becoming a serious issue worldwide, requiring scientists to think seriously about it and work in this direction. He added that a Centre for Disaster Management Studies will soon be opened at Garhwal University. This will enable research students here to conduct disaster-related research and easily understand the geographical ecology of Uttarakhand. He said that after receiving the proposal for the GSI lab from Garhwal University, he will soon submit it to Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Prasad.

Dr Anil Joshi said that development cannot be denied, but in this race for development, ‘we have usurped others’ homes to build our own, devastating our ecosystem’. He added that the earth’s temperature is rising due to ongoing climate change. The Himalayan regions are bearing the brunt of this impact, but the day is not far when its impact will reach the plains. Therefore, awareness is still needed.

Presiding over the event, Prof NS Panwar, representative of the Garhwal University Vice Chancellor, said that this IIG conference could prove to be a major step towards saving the Himalayas. He said that everyone’s participation is essential to keep the earth clean and beautiful. Professor MS Panwar, Head of the Department of Geography and Convener of the symposium, welcomed the guests. Professor MS Negi, co-convener of the symposium, thanked all the guests. He also expressed his gratitude to Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat for gifting an ambulance to Garhwal University and announcing the opening of a Disaster Management Centre and a GSI lab at the university. Also present were IIG President Professor DK Nayak, General Secretary Professor Ravindra Jai Bhai, Dean, School of Earth Sciences, Professor HC Nainwal, Chauras Campus Director Professor RS Negi, Professor BP Naithani, symposium Secretary Dr Rakesh Saini, former IIG President Professor, Sachchidanand Sinha, Finance Officer Dr Sanjay Dhyani, Dean, Student Welfare, Professor OP Gusain, HAPRRC Director Dr Vijaykant Purohit, Public Relations Officer Ashutosh Bahuguna, Students’ Union President Mahipal Bisht, Delhi University Teachers’ Association President Professor VS Negi, Professor from Jamia Millia Islamia. Tahir, Prof RB Bhagat, Prof BP Sati, Prof M Jaglan, Prof Rajeshwari, Prof Vimal Kumar, Prof Sudhakar, Prof. Amit, Prof Sachin Deora, Prof Deepak Mishra, Prof Padmini, Prof Murari Lal, Prof Shiv Batra, Prof Seema Jalan and other eminent geographers from India and abroad were present.