Mussoorie Police launch Special Campaign for Women’s Safety

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 26 Oct: The Mussoorie Kotwali Police launched a special awareness campaign today to ensure the safety of women and female tourists in the area. The campaign aimed to make women aware of various types of crimes, particularly crimes against women, cybercrime/cyber harassment, and street crimes. During the campaign, police teams visited markets, tourist destinations, and public places to interact with women and provide them important safety information. Police personnel explained that, with changing times, crime patterns are also evolving, making it crucial for every woman to be vigilant about her safety. Police explained ways to prevent cybercrime. The team explained that incidents such as online fraud, social media harassment, and theft of personal information are increasing rapidly.

Women were advised not to click on any unknown links, respond to suspicious calls or messages, and immediately report any inappropriate online behaviour or harassment to the police or cyber helpline.

Additionally, measures were suggested to limit sharing of personal information on social media and to keep digital passwords secure. The police team advised women to be cautious on the streets, avoid dark or deserted areas, and maintain distance from suspicious individuals. In case of any emergency, they were urged to immediately contact the police helpline number. The police also stated that patrols and surveillance are ongoing at key locations in the city to prevent any untoward incidents. The Kotwali Mussoorie Police appealed to all women to remain vigilant, take care of their safety, and immediately report any crime or harassment to the police. The police stated that awareness is the greatest shield against women’s safety, and society can only become safe when every citizen understands their responsibility.

Female tourists praised the Mussoorie Police’s initiative, stating that such initiatives not only strengthen a sense of security but also boost women’s self-confidence.