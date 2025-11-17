Atul Krishna’s book “Revolutionaries of Uttarakhand” released

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 16 Nov: The latest book by Dr Atul Krishna—eminent educationist, social worker, and founder of the Subharti Group—titled “ Revolutionaries of Uttarakhand ” was launched on Sunday.

The book , dedicated to the glorious history of Uttarakhand and its unsung heroes, was released at a ceremony jointly organized by Gautam Buddha Medical College and Dr KKBM Subharti Hospital, Jhajhra.

The program was presided over by Dipendra Chaudhary (IAS), Secretary, AYUSH and AYUSH Education Department, while the chief guest was Dr Chandi Prasad Ghildiyal “Devagya,” Uttarakhand Jyotish Ratna and Assistant Director (Sanskrit Education), Government of Uttarakhand.

Ghildiyal said on the occasion that the sacrifice, patriotism, and courage shown by Uttarakhand’s revolutionaries is a priceless heritage for future generations.

He described the book as a meaningful blend of research, emotion, and historical fact, and added that it will ignite a new flame of national pride and self-respect among the youth.

In his address, Dr Krishna said that this book is not merely a historical document but a heartfelt tribute to those extraordinary heroes whose valour kindled the flame of revolution in the mountain valleys of Uttarakhand.

He expressed that if this book can inspire even one young person with patriotism and confidence, it would be his greatest reward.

He also highlighted that the book includes many invisible and forgotten heroes who never received the recognition they truly deserved.

Dr Atul Krishna has authored several other works aimed at inspiring the youth with values of education, service, culture, and nationalism. His major works include the five-volume autobiography “Jeevan Tarangini – Meri Jeevan Yatra”, “Rashtra Anubhuti,” and others.

The event was held at the Dr Kushalanand Gairola Auditorium of Gautam Buddha Medical College and witnessed the presence of distinguished personalities from the fields of education, healthcare, literature, and social service.

The ceremony began with floral tributes to Bharat Mata and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose by senior faculty members and officials.

The stage was anchored by Dr Rajesh Tiwari, who enriched the event with a cultural and spiritual ambience.

All dignitaries present unanimously stated that this book is a significant step towards restoring Uttarakhand’s true historical narrative. It will provide future generations the opportunity to understand their real heroes.

Guests were felicitated by trustees Yashvardhan, Avani Kamal, and Amit Joshi as per the traditional Subharti Group customs. Various educationists from Uttarakhand were also honored on this occasion.

Everyone present at the event remarked that the ceremony—filled with enthusiasm, energy, and cultural pride—stands as an important and meaningful effort toward reinstating Uttarakhand’s historical and cultural heritage at the forefront.

The successful organization of the program was supported by Dr Roopa Hanspal, Purushottam Bhatt, Dr Ravindra Kumar Saini, Dr Prashant Bhatnagar, Dr Lokesh Tyagi, Ritesh Srivastava, and Dr Ravindra Pratap Singh, among others.