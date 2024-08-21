Authors Dr Baij Nath, Dr Gagandeep Kaur present book on Workplace Safety to CS Radha Raturi

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Aug: In a gesture aimed at promoting awareness and understanding of workplace safety and dignity of women, Dr Baij Nath [Director Legal, UPES] and Dr Gagandeep Kaur [Associate Professor in Law, School of Law, UPES], recently presented their newly published book, titled “Decoding Dignity: The Legal Framework for Combating Sexual Harassment in Indian Higher Education”, to Radha Raturi, the first woman Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand.

The book, which delves into the intricacies of the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013, offers a comprehensive guide to ensuring the dignity of individuals in professional environments.

Dr Nath and Dr Kaur emphasised the importance of the book in fostering a culture of respect and security in workplaces across sectors, specifically in higher education.

Chief Secretary Raturi expressed her appreciation of the subject matter and highlighted the crucial role such scholarly works play in advancing the cause of workplace equality and justice. The book marks a significant step towards raising awareness about the legal framework that safeguards the rights of women in the workplace. It underscores the ongoing efforts to create safe and inclusive professional spaces.