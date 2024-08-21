Govt approves promotion of 56 Medical Faculty Members

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 20 Aug: In a significant development for the Medical Education Department of the state, medical faculty members who have been awaiting promotions for a long time have received some good news. The government has approved the promotion of 56 faculty members to the positions of Associate Professors and Professors this year. Additionally, these selected faculty members have been assigned to various government medical colleges based on their subjects.

The promotion of faculty members is expected to enhance teaching activities in the state’s medical colleges and address the shortage of faculty. The Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board had recommended the promotion of 56 faculty members to the positions of Associate Professors and Professors in government medical colleges. The state government has granted its approval for these promotions, which include 34 Assistant Professors being promoted to Associate Professors and 22 Associate Professors being promoted to Professors. Under the promotion from Assistant Professor to Associate Professor, four faculty members from the Anesthesiology department, five from Pathology, three from Community Medicine, and two each from Anatomy, Pharmacology, General Medicine, Paediatrics, General Surgery, and Gynaecology were promoted. One faculty member each from Physiology, Biochemistry, Blood Bank, Microbiology, Psychiatry, Orthopaedics, ENT, Radiotherapy, Physical Medicine, and Neurosurgery was also promoted. Among these, 20 faculty members have been appointed to Doon Medical College, six to Almora Medical College, and four each to Srinagar and Haldwani Medical Colleges.

In the promotion from Associate Professor to Professor, two faculty members each from Anatomy, Biochemistry, Microbiology, Community Medicine, General Medicine, General Surgery, and Ophthalmology departments were promoted. One faculty member each from Pathology, Forensic Medicine, Paediatrics, Skin and VD, Orthopaedics, Gynaecology, Anesthesiology, and Dentistry was also promoted. Out of these, 12 Professors have been appointed to Doon Medical College, three each to Srinagar and Haridwar Medical Colleges, two to Haldwani, and one each to Rudrapur and Almora Medical Colleges. The deployment of these faculty members is expected to accelerate teaching activities and provide better treatment to patients in the associated hospitals.

“The promotion of 34 Assistant Professors and 22 Associate Professors in the Medical Education Department has been accomplished after a long wait. The government aims to achieve 100% faculty deployment in medical colleges, and all efforts are being made to achieve this goal,” stated Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, Minister of Health and Medical Education, Uttarakhand Government.