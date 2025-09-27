Awareness prog held at GST Savings Festival

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 26 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday participated in an awareness programme organized in Patel Nagar, Dehradun, on the occasion of the “GST Savings Festival”.

During the event, the Chief Minister interacted with traders and members of the public to gather feedback on the benefits of reduced GST rates. Dhami said that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a new phase of economic reforms has begun in the country, and the reduction in GST rates is a historic step aimed at improving the quality of life for all sections of society.

The Chief Minister highlighted that lower GST rates would make consumer goods more affordable, benefiting the general public. He also urged traders to fully inform their customers about the reduced rates. Dhami encouraged giving priority to indigenous and local products to strengthen both the state and national economy.

Traders and members of the public expressed their happiness over the reduced GST rates, noting that this initiative, launched during the Navratri festival, has brought enthusiasm to the markets and shoppers. The Chief Minister observed that the GST festival will further enhance the spirit of business and daily life during the upcoming Diwali celebrations.

Present on the occasion were MLA Vinod Chamoli, Vice-Chairman of the State Disaster Management Advisory Committee Vinay Rohilla, and BJP Metropolitan President Siddharth Agrawal.