CM Dhami chairs meeting of State Disability Advisory Council

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 26 Sep: Under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, a meeting of the State Disability Advisory Council was held at the Secretariat, here, on Friday.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister reiterated that the State Government is committed to protecting the rights and dignity of persons with disabilities. He instructed officials to ensure that all welfare schemes and programmes for the disabled are implemented in a transparent and accessible manner, so that beneficiaries receive the full advantages of these initiatives. He emphasised that addressing the issues of this section of society must remain a top priority for the government and administration.

Dhami directed the Health Secretary to organise special health camps for persons with disabilities across the state from time to time. These camps should provide medical treatment and facilities, along with certificates, artificial limbs, and other assistive devices on-site.

The Chief Minister also instructed the Social Welfare Secretary to take prompt action on suggestions received during the meeting. He emphasised that reservation provisions must be fully implemented during recruitment processes in various government services to ensure persons with disabilities receive their entitled benefits. Furthermore, the Social Welfare Department should ensure that all eligible persons receive 100% benefits under disability pensions and other social security schemes.

Dhami expected all departmental secretaries to continuously and seriously monitor issues concerning persons with disabilities, ensuring effective implementation of programs directly impacting their welfare. He stated that persons with disabilities are an integral part of society, and the government is making every effort to empower them.

Several legislators and board members present at the meeting also offered important suggestions, which the Chief Minister welcomed with a positive approach. He emphasised that the challenges faced by persons with disabilities are not only administrative matters but also humanitarian responsibilities, and the state government continues to act with this perspective.

Present at the meeting were MLAs Bharat Chaudhary and Savita Kapoor, along with Secretaries Sridhar Babu Addanki, Ranjit Sinha, Chandresh Kumar, V Shanmugam, Dr R Rajesh Kumar, Director, Social Welfare, Prakash Chandra, and members of the State Disability Advisory Council.