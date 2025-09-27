Gov hosts students from Nubra Valley at Raj Bhavan

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 26 Sep: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) interacted today with students from Nubra Valley of the Union Territory of Ladakh, who visited Raj Bhavan on Friday as part of the “Rashtriya Ekta Yatra”.

This educational tour has been organised under the Indian Army’s “Operation Sadbhavana”. A total of 30 students and 6 teachers from Nubra Valley are participating. Dressed in their traditional attire, the students — who have stepped outside Ladakh for the very first time — are visiting prestigious institutions in Dehradun, including the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), and Forest Research Institute (FRI). The aim of the tour is to familiarise the children with India’s diverse culture, traditions, development, technological progress, and socio-economic environment, thereby contributing to their holistic personality development.

While interacting with the students, the Governor asked about their life goals and encouraged them to set high aspirations and work with dedication to achieve their dreams. He advised them to always maintain self-confidence and remain determined in their pursuits. He added that such educational visits provide new experiences and knowledge that will prove beneficial in shaping their future.

Blessing the students for a bright future, the Governor also appreciated the efforts of the Army in organising this initiative.

Present on the occasion were Major Pintu Kumar and Subedar Kunj Ram Sahu, along with teachers Mahboob Ali, Sameera Mehtab, Hajira Bano, Mehnaz Khatoon, and the students.