CM flags off Nagar Nigam’s Road Sweeping Machine

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 26 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday flagged off the vacuum-based road sweeping machine to be operated by the Dehradun Municipal Corporation from his Camp Office premises.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of the Municipal Corporation to make Dehradun a clean and modern city. He said that this smart technology-based initiative will contribute significantly to achieving the objectives of the National Clean Air Programme.

Dhami stated that the city’s cleanliness and pollution control efforts are being strengthened through technology. The advanced machines added to the Municipal Corporation’s fleet will ensure faster and more efficient road cleaning, reduce dust and pollution levels, and provide a cleaner environment for the public. He urged the Municipal Corporation and related departments to further enhance the effectiveness of such initiatives to keep Dehradun clean, beautiful, and green.

Present on the occasion were Mayor of Dehradun, Saurabh Thapliyal, Municipal Commissioner Namami Bansal, and other officials of the Municipal Corporation.