12th Sustainable Mountain Development Summit begins at Doon University

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 26 Sep: The 12th Sustainable Mountain Development Summit (SMDS-XII) started on Friday at Doon University. The summit was inaugurated by Uttarakhand’s Forest and Technical Education Minister Subodh Uniyal by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

In his address, Uniyal said that the Himalayan region supplies 80% of India’s water but is also facing frequent climate disasters. He expressed concern over the heavy loss of life and property during this year’s monsoon. He stressed that the mountains need a nature-friendly and people-centred development plan, supported by science and local community participation.

He also spoke about several positive steps in Uttarakhand. These include villagers collecting and selling pine needles to prevent forest fires, promotion of eco-homestays to stop migration, and organic farming that is now getting recognition in international markets. He said such efforts are helping both nature and the economy.

Keynote speaker Prof Anil Kumar Gupta said that real sustainable development is possible only when modern science is combined with traditional knowledge. He raised concern about the growing problem of plastic waste due to tourism and suggested measures like using Artificial Intelligence for disaster management, promoting agroecology, and encouraging innovation-based entrepreneurship in Himalayan states.

Doon University Vice Chancellor Prof. Surekha Dangwal, IMI President Ramesh Negi, Secretary Roshan Rai, and Treasurer Binita Shah also addressed the event. About 250 participants including scientists, farmers, and social workers joined the inaugural session. Farmers from Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand also shared their experiences.

The summit will conclude tomorrow. On the closing day, Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri will address the participants, and MP and former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will join as the special guest.