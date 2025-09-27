SIT on paper leak to hold interactions with public

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 26 Sep: Under the directions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the government and administration are taking strict action regarding the alleged malpractice in the Graduate Level Competitive Examination 2025 conducted by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC). A thorough and serious investigation into the allegations of cheating is underway.

Considering the gravity of the matter, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted on 24 September 2025 under the Chief Minister’s instructions. The SIT has commenced its detailed investigation.

In connection with the investigation, the SIT has scheduled Special Public Interaction Meetings to discuss various points related to the examination: 27 September 2025, Haridwar District Collectorate Auditorium, 12 to 1 p.m.; and 29 September, Tehri Garhwal District Collectorate Auditorium, 12 to 1 p.m.

All interested candidates and their guardians have been invited to participate in these meetings to share their queries, doubts, or any information they may have regarding the Graduate Level Competitive Examination 2025. In addition, coaching institutes and other members of the public may also attend to seek clarification, raise questions, and interact directly with the SIT regarding this matter.