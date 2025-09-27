SSB trainees meet DGP Uttarakhand, learn about border security

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Sept: Director General of Police (DGP) Uttarakhand , Deepam Seth, held an interaction meeting with 12 trainee Assistant Commandants of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) at the Police Headquarters on Thursday.

The DGP emphasized that coordination between SSB and Uttarakhand Police is very important for border security, preventing cross-border crimes, and disaster management. During the meeting, he explained Uttarakhand ’s geography, police organization, and the challenges of policing in the state.

Currently, 13 police stations, 14 outposts, and 19 police units of the state police are active along the India-Nepal border, while four SSB battalions and 71 border outposts help maintain security. The SSB also has a Border Headquarters in Ranikhet and a Sector Headquarters in Almora.

The DGP discussed the importance of joint border management, intelligence sharing, and controlling illegal activities such as human trafficking and drug smuggling. He encouraged the trainees to use their training practically in future assignments and praised the cooperation between SSB and Uttarakhand Police as a symbol of service, security, and brotherhood.

The trainees are from the 13th AC (LDCE) batch of the SSB Academy, Bhopal, and are currently on an educational visit to Uttarakhand .

Suvarna Sajwan, Commandant of SSB Academy Bhopal, was presented with a memento by the DGP. The event was conducted by SP Crime, Vishakha Ashok Bhadane. Several senior police officers, including Additional DGP V. Murugesan and Inspector General Shri Narayan Singh Napalchyal, were also present.