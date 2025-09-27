Chief Secy chairs meeting on UERAM

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 26 Sep: Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan chaired a meeting at the Secretariat on Friday regarding the Uttarakhand Earthquake Risk Assessment and Mitigation (UERAM). Scientists from IIT Roorkee and the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology were also present.

The Chief Secretary noted that a significant portion of Uttarakhand falls under Seismic Zone V, making it highly vulnerable to earthquakes. He stressed that the objectives of UERAM — creating a formal safety-driven environment to reduce human and economic losses due to earthquakes — must remain a top priority.

He emphasised the need to raise public awareness about earthquake preparedness across the state. He suggested that a specific day should be designated for regular earthquake mock drills and observance of Earthquake Awareness Day, which would help minimise potential human and economic losses during such disasters.

The Chief Secretary directed that the USDMA sign comprehensive MoUs with various scientific institutions, assigning specific responsibilities for different activities. He noted that while the Wadia Institute is already working on glacial lakes, IIT Roorkee could take the lead on earthquake risk assessment and mitigation. He further stated that construction standards must be developed to address seismic vulnerability and stressed the need for MoUs with CBRI to promote earthquake-resistant buildings.

Also present on the occasion were Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman, Additional Secretary Anand Swaroop, along with scientists from IIT Roorkee, the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, and CBRI.