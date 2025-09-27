CS Bardhan reviews Disaster Preparedness Project

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 26 Sep: Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan chaired a meeting at the Secretariat here on Friday with officials from the Disaster Management Department and the World Bank regarding the Uttarakhand Disaster Preparedness and Resilient Project (U-Prepare).

The Chief Secretary directed that proposals under the project be prepared and submitted at the earliest. He emphasised that key tasks under the project — such as the Project Management Unit (PMU) preparing the draft CERC Operations Manual and the draft Emergency Action Plan by 31 October 2025 — must be completed strictly within the stipulated timelines.

During the meeting, World Bank officials stated that the Project Management Unit (PMU), Project Implementation Units (PIUs), and Field Project Implementation Units (FPIUs) have already been established. Some positions have been filled, while recruitment for the remaining posts is actively underway. Construction work on 29 bridges has commenced, with notable physical and financial progress achieved.

They added that a web-based Management Information System (MIS) has been initiated, and a mobile application will be launched soon after completion of its security audit. Land compensation has been provided to families affected by the project, and a fully functional grievance redressal mechanism is in place.

Also present on the occasion were Secretary Dilip Jawalkar, Vinod Kumar Suman, Additional Secretary Anand Swaroop, and World Bank officials.