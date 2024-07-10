Badowala FC wins ‘Late HC Bajaj Memorial Football Tournament – 2024’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 7 Jul: In the first semifinal match of the Late HC Bajaj Memorial Football Tournament 2024 played today, Dasna Football Club defeated Balaji Football Club with a score of 4-1. Arjun Guru of Dasna Football Club scored in the 22nd minute, putting his team ahead. In the 45th minute, Arjun Guru, along with Kamal Jasi, scored another goal, increasing their team’s score. For Balaji Boys Football Club, Amit scored a goal in the 69th minute, slightly reducing the margin. Ultimately, the match ended with a score of 4-1.

In the second semifinal match, Badowala Football Club defeated Garhwal Sporting Club in a hard-fought battle with a score of 1-0. In the 67th minute, Gaurav of Bado Wala Football Club scored a goal, putting his team ahead by one. After that, the players of Garhwal Sporting Football Club made many attempts to come back, but they couldn’t, and the match ended with a score of 1-0.

The final match was played between Darshana Football Club and Badowala Football Club. During regulation time, both teams were tied with one goal each. Arjun of Darshana Football Club scored in the 14th minute, and Naveen scored for Bado Wala in the 28th minute to bring his team to a tie. The match had to be paused due to rain, and eventually, the winner was decided through a tie-breaker. Badowala Football Club scored five goals against Darshana FC’s four, securing the championship.

In today’s final, the Chief Guest was Amit Sinha, ADG and Special Principal Secretary, Sports. He congratulated both teams for their good play and awarded the winning team with a cash prize of Rs 31,000 and the losing team with Rs 21,000.

Also present on the occasion were PC. Verma, Girish Goyal, Rajesh Mamgain, Ram Prasad, Sanjeev Bajaj, Naveen Nagaliya, Rakesh Upadhyay, RS Rawat, Manas Mengwal, Munir Ahmed, Madan Prasad, PC Khantwal, BC Rana, Kumar Thapa, Guru Charan Singh, Devendra Singh Gusain, RS Rawat, Binder Singh Potla, Laxman Singh Thakur, Kailash Joshi, Mohsin Khan, and Sanjeev Dobhal.