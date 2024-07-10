Doon Buddhist Committee celebrates Dalai Lama’s 89th birthday

By Our Staff Reporter
DEHRADUN, 7 July: Doon Buddhist Committee observed the 89th birthday of Dalai Lama as Universal Day of Compassion and dedicated the day with many meaningful activities for the good health and long life of the Nobel Peace Laureate on Saturday.
As always advised by His Holiness, tree plantation and cleanup drive were carried out at old Mussoorie Road, near Senior Citizens Complex, Dehradun from 4 pm onwards in an effort to reverse and remedy the degradation of our precious environment as part of our ecological responsibility.
Doon Buddhist Committee also donated diapers, suction machine, air mattress, nebuliser, waking sticks, walkers, and hearing aids to the needy underprivileged members of Old People’s Home at Rajpur Road.
Those present on the occasion included President of Doon Buddhist Committee Khenpo Rangdol, Reenu Paul, members of Tara Foundation and We Like To Help, Sachin Pamnani, Anita Thakur, and Tsering Luding. The plants were donated by Dehradun Smart City and Tara Foundation.