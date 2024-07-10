Doon Buddhist Committee celebrates Dalai Lama’s 89th birthday

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 7 July: Doon Buddhist Committee observed the 89th birthday of Dalai Lama as Universal Day of Compassion and dedicated the day with many meaningful activities for the good health and long life of the Nobel Peace Laureate on Saturday.

As always advised by His Holiness, tree plantation and cleanup drive were carried out at old Mussoorie Road, near Senior Citizens Complex, Dehradun from 4 pm onwards in an effort to reverse and remedy the degradation of our precious environment as part of our ecological responsibility.