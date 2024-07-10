Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra taken out with pomp in Mussoorie

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 7 Jul: Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra was taken out with great pomp here on Sunday. Lord Krishna, brother Balram and sister Subhadra were decorated on a beautiful chariot and taken around the city. The yatra was taken out for the third time in Mussoorie by Madhuban Ashram, Rishikesh, from Sanatan Dharma Mandir to Gandhi Chowk Lakshmi Narayan Mandir.

People were happy to pull the chariot. Throughout the way, a group of people kept on dancing and chanting the praises of the Lord. The atmosphere of the place through which this yatra was passing was becoming devotional. Prasad was distributed at many places. The yatra was continued by the devotees even amidst heavy rain.

Before the yatra, after being bathed in the temple, Lord Jagannath was anointed and his special aarti was performed. The temple was attractively decorated. Starting from there, the Rath Yatra toured the entire market. After the Rath Yatra, distribution of Maha Prasad was also organised, in which a large number of devotees, both men and women, received the blessing. Rakesh Agarwal said that, for the first time at his initiative, Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra was taken out in Mussoorie with the cooperation of Madhuban Ashram and this tradition is continuing continuously. Hundreds of devotees from Mussoorie and nearby areas arrived to get the blessings of Lord Jagannath.

Former Nagar Palika President OP Uniyal, Mussoorie Traders’ Welfare Association President Rajat Agarwal kept sweeping the road ahead of the chariot and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the country. Many people also kept walking while singing bhajans with drums and cymbals. In the Rath Yatra, Lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Devi Subhadra were placed on the chariot with attractive decorations.

Jogendra Kukreja, Anuj Tayal, Sandeep Agarwal, Anil Goyal Tanu, Shanu Verma, Atul Agarwal and many others were also present on the occasion.