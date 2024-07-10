‘Raga Ragini’ – Classical Music event held by Shruti-Sarita

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Rishikesh, 7 Jul: Under the auspices of Shruti-Sarita Art, ‘Raga Ragini – 2024’, a programme of Indian classical music was organised here. The programme commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp before a portrait of Dr Swami Rama. Talented young singer Sanika Kulkarni from Pune performed on the occasion.

She mesmerised the audience with her rendition in Raag Bageshree, starting with a composition set in Vilambit Ektaal “Kaun Gat Bhai”, followed by “Shaam Ghan Chhaye” in Addha Teentaal, and then a Tarana in Teentaal.

Following this, she performed the composition “Barsan Lagi” in Raag Miyan Malhar, set in Addha Teentaal, and a Tarana. She then sang a devotional song “Chalo Man Ganga Jamuna Teer”, an Abhang “Amritoni God Naav Tujha Deva”, and concluded the programme with a Nirgun Bhajan by Kabir Das, “Hirna Samajh Boojh”. She was accompanied by Santosh Telurkar on the tabla and Rupesh Shree Yal on the harmonium.

Secretary Sadhana Mishra conducted the programme. After the event, there were some musical discussions, which provided a new experience for the audience and music students.