Cycling event organised by SEWA to promote environmental conservation 

By Our Staff Reporter
DEHRADUN, 7 July: Social Educational and welfare Association ‘Sewa’ organised a project ‘ABHYUDAY’ SEWA. This is a unique cycling event emphasizing “Peddling towards conservation”. The objective of this rally covering a distance of 150 kms is to promate awareness for water conservation providing awareness tips, environmental protection and tree plantation impetus.
The rally was flagged off by Senior Chest Specialist Dr Arun Kumar Srivastava at 6:30 a.m. from Shawa Sthal, New Cantt Road Dehradun.
Founder member of Baal Kalyan Parishad Asha Shrivastava, President and Secretary of Inner Wheel Club was also present and sponsored Fruits and Juices for the Cyclists. Organisers of SEWA and members of other organizations present showered blessings for the Peddling Event.