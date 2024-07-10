Cycling event organised by SEWA to promote environmental conservation 

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 7 July: Social Educational and welfare Association ‘ Sewa ’ organised a project ‘ABHYUDAY’ SEWA . This is a unique cycling event emphasizing “Peddling towards conservation ”. The objective of this rally covering a distance of 150 kms is to promate awareness for water conservation providing awareness tips, environmental protection and tree plantation impetus.

The rally was flagged off by Senior Chest Specialist Dr Arun Kumar Srivastava at 6:30 a.m. from Shawa Sthal, New Cantt Road Dehradun.