Shambhu Prasad Bhatt elected President of Inter College Balawala

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 7 Jul: Hundred years old Shambhu Prasad Bhatt was unanimously elected Chairman of the management committee of Intermediate College Balawala (Block Doiwala) today. Swarn Singh Bhandari was elected as Manager of the College’s Management Committee. The elections were held under the supervision of Election Officer Dinesh Singh Rawat and the Observer JPS Negi.
Ramesh Teerthwal was elected Vice Chairman of the Committee, Lalit Budakoti was elected Joint Manager of the Committee. In addition, Jai Singh Bist was elected as Treasurer of the Committee. At the same time, Jitendra Singh Negi, Vijay Ram Dhaundiyal, Digambar Singh Negi, Shyam Singh Panwar, Kishan Lal and Shamsher Singh Negi were elected as members of the managing committee.
Managing Coordinator of the College Devendra Singh Khatri congratulated the newly elected Chairman and the other office bearers of the committee and the members of the managing committee on their election to the committee on this occasion. He also urged the newly elected managing committee to work in the interest of the college and the students. Those who had a significant role in the successful conduct of the elections to the managing committee included representative of the Chief Education Officer, Rakesh Rawat and Principal of the College Sanjay Bijalwan besides Sanjay Sharma, Yashpal Singh, Shobha Jugran, Ganesh Semalti, Ankit Negi and Mahipal Singh.