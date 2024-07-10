Shambhu Prasad Bhatt elected President of Inter College Balawala

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Jul: Hundred years old Shambhu Prasad Bhatt was unanimously elected Chairman of the management committee of Intermediate College Balawala (Block Doiwala) today. Swarn Singh Bhandari was elected as Manager of the College ’s Management Committee. The elections were held under the supervision of Election Officer Dinesh Singh Rawat and the Observer JPS Negi.

Ramesh Teerthwal was elected Vice Chairman of the Committee, Lalit Budakoti was elected Joint Manager of the Committee. In addition, Jai Singh Bist was elected as Treasurer of the Committee. At the same time, Jitendra Singh Negi, Vijay Ram Dhaundiyal, Digambar Singh Negi, Shyam Singh Panwar, Kishan Lal and Shamsher Singh Negi were elected as members of the managing committee.