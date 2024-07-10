Meghdhwani: One God, A Thousand Stories discussed at VoW Café, Dehradun

By: Dr Tania Saili Bakshi & Nikita Aggarwal

Pics Courtesy: Sachin Chauhan

On the evening of 7th July, the VoW Café , Dehradun hosted yet another spellbinding book discussion. Opening to a house full the venue was buzzing with readers, literary aficionados, and notable personalities who had gathered to celebrate the release of Aditya Vats’ latest, “ Meghdhwani : One God , A Thousand Stories .”

The session was moderated by VoW volunteer Lakshika Bajaj, a budding poetess and avid reader, whose passion for literature shone through her insightful questions and engaging demeanour. Lakshika, known for her eloquence and deep understanding of literary works, set the perfect tone for the evening, seamlessly guiding the discussion and ensuring that the essence of the book was thoroughly explored.

The Chief Guest of the session was Kanhaiyalal Pokhriyal, an esteemed IPS officer and accomplished mountaineer. Pokhriyal’s illustrious career includes climbing the world’s highest peak, Mt. Everest, in 1992, and uniquely summiting Kangchenjunga from two routes—Sikkim and Nepal. His achievements earned him the prestigious Padma Shri in 2003. His presence added a significant layer of prestige to the event, and his insights into the book and its thematic resonance with Indian culture and mythology were deeply appreciated by all.

Aditya Vats, the author of the evening, introduced his latest work, “ Meghdhwani : One God , A Thousand Stories ,” with a blend of humility and enthusiasm. At just twenty- one years old, Aditya has already made significant strides in the literary world. His comprehensive exploration of the mythological character Indra, the celestial conductor, through a series of interconnected stories , offers readers a deep dive into the divine and human facets of this complex deity. The book, with its lyrical prose and intricate narratives, highlights Indra’s martial prowess, his pursuit of immortality, and vulnerabilities.

The session delved into the each chapter of “ Meghdhwani ,” Each one revealing a different aspect of Indra’s persona. From his birth and early life in Chapter 1 to his divine conquests and battles in Chapter 2. Chapter 3 explores Indra’s depiction in the Vedas, offering insights into ancient texts and their interpretations.

A multifaceted young author, Aditya is currently pursuing an Integrated MBA from UPES Dehradun along with a BA (Honors) in Public Administration from Delhi. His previous works, include “The Garhwal Diaries” and “The Art of Indian History,” meticulously researched and engaging. His achievements include the Sahitya Vidya Samman, Hind Desh Sahitya Gaurav Samman, and the National Literary Excellence Award, 2023.

Kanhaiyalal Pokhriyal’s praised Aditya’s work for its depth and the way it brings ancient mythology to life for contemporary readers.

The evening concluded with a Q&A session, where attendees had the opportunity to interact with the author. Questions ranged from the intricacies of Indra’s character to broader discussions about the importance of mythology in contemporary society.