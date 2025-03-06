Badri Fruit to boost economy of Himalayan regions

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Mar: Experts have emphasised promoting the cultivation of Seabuckthorn (Badri Fruit) to improve the environment and boost the economy of Himalayan regions.

A 2-day national conference on Seabuckthorn Technologies for Environmental Conservation in the Himalayas was organised at Graphic Era Deemed University.

Addressing the conference as the Chief Guest, Head of the State Forest Force, Dr Dhananjai Mohan said that most of the medicinal plants are found in the remote Himalayan regions. Seabuckthorn, also known as Badri fruit, is mainly found in Leh, Himachal Pradesh and remote valleys of Uttarakhand. It can become a valuable resource for Himalayan biodiversity. This shrub helps in preventing soil erosion, improves land condition and contributes to the economic and social development. He emphasised on the need for educating farmers about Badri fruit for its commercialisation.

Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Deemed University Dr Narpinder Singh said that nutrients like omega 3, 6, 9 fatty acids found in Seabuckthorn are used for healing skin, gastric ulcers, cholesterol and repairing muscle. He emphasised on the need for developing Seabuckthorn farming for combating climate change.

Vice President of Seabuckthorn Association of India, Dr Madhu Bala presented her research on the plant. She said that foliage of this shrub gives better protection in radiation exposure than other treatments. Multi therapeutic applications of Seabuckthorn protects bone marrow, kidney, liver and immune system.

Secretary, Seabuckthorn Association of India, Prof Virendra Singh shared information about the policies of Seabuckthorn production across the globe.

Dr Ranjit Singh from Defence Institute of Bio- Energy Research, Haldwani, Prof Renu Deswal from Delhi University, Dr Rajkumar Tulsawani from Defence Institute of Physiology & Allied Sciences, Dr Parneeta Chaudhary from Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, New Delhi, Amshu from Thapasu LLP, New Delhi, and Managing Director of Biosash Business, Haryana, Arjun Khanna shared insights on Seabuckthorn technologies.

Today, a souvenir, and HoD, Biotechnology, Dr Manu Pant’s book, “Tissue culture Techniques and Medicinal plants”, and Prof. Virendra Singh’s book, “Seabuckthorn: Multipurpose Himalayan Berries”, were launched. On the first day, 7 research papers and 24 posters were also presented.

The national conference was organised by the university’s Department of Biotechnology under the aegis of Seabuckthorn Association of India. Dr VP Uniyal, Dr Anita Pandey, Dr DP Singh, Prof Nishant Rai, Dr Neha Pandey along with scientists, researchers, farmers, faculty members, PhD Scholars and students were present at the conference. Kiran Bisht hosted the event.