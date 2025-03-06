U’chal University students interact with delegate of University of Technology, Sydney

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Mar: Uttaranchal University witnessed an exciting engagement as a delegate, Sebastian Kuntze, Manager International, University of Technology, Sydney, interacted with students.

Prof (Dr) Shravan Kumar, Director, Office of International Affairs, extended a warm welcome to Sebastian Kuntze, which was followed by a lamp lighting ceremony. On this occasion Prof (Dr) Sumit Chaudhary, Director, UIT, and Prof (Dr) Sonal Sharma, Director, USCS, along with the faculty members were also present.

The interactive session with Sebastian Kuntze, focusing on global exposure at UTS, drew a large and enthusiastic crowd of students from the Engineering and Computer Sciences departments. The session provided students with valuable insights into the Australian education system, job opportunities, and cultural experiences. Students actively participated in the discussion, clarifying their queries and exploring potential opportunities for global studies.

Afterwards, there was a productive discussion on potential collaborative initiatives, including course mapping, credits, dual degree, student exchange, and study abroad programmes, etc., with the Directors of UIT and USCS. This was followed by a meeting with the management including Ankita Joshi, Vice President, Dr Abhishek Joshi, Executive Director, SA & IT Services, Prof (Dr) Dharam Buddhi, Vice- Chancellor, Prof (Dr) Rajesh Bahuguna, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Dr Anuj Kumar Rana, Registrar, Prof (Dr) Shravan Kumar, Director, Office of International Affairs, Dr Rajesh Deorari, Director IQAC, and Dr Sarvesh Rustagi, Director, International Admissions.