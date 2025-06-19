Badrinath Dham being developed as smart spiritual hill town

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 18 Jun: In a major push towards spiritual and infrastructural rejuvenation, Badrinath Dham undergoing a grand transformation into a ‘Smart Spiritual Hill Town’, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and under direct stewardship of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The sacred Himalayan town is being comprehensively reimagined to accommodate the surging number of pilgrims expected over the next fifty years.

The focus of this transformation is Shri Badrinath Dham Corridor Project, which is progressing rapidly with a robust development plan. The project includes the construction of extensive parking zones, modern cloakrooms, spacious waiting halls, and a scenic riverfront along the Alaknanda, all designed to ensure efficient crowd management and enhance the pilgrim experience.

For this project, the civil works are being executed by M/s Gawar Construction Limited, while the architectural vision has been conceived by INI Design Studio. Given the region’s challenging climatic conditions, particularly heavy snowfall, special architectural measures are being incorporated to ensure durability and resilience.

The key feature of the project is a seamless corridor that will connect the main road directly to the Badrinath Temple while integrating all prominent river ghats. This will significantly ease access and improve the overall spiritual experience. Spread across 85 acres, the development plan also includes a museum, eight thematic galleries, and paved pathways linking various shrines.

Further enriching the infrastructure, an inter-state bus terminal, along with a host of civic amenities, is being constructed as part of the broader Smart City initiative. Riverfront beautification, enhanced road connectivity, and upgraded public utilities are being undertaken with a focus on blending spirituality with modern civic planning.

Commenting on the development, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami asserted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, unprecedented development has taken place at several Sanatan pilgrimage sites such as Kashi, Ujjain, Baba Kedarnath, and Ayodhya. The same transformative vision is being realised for Shri Badrinath, and that the government is fully committed to fulfilling this sacred mission.

The master plan aims for full realisation by the end of this year or by early 2026, marking a new chapter in the spiritual and infrastructural history of Badrinath Dham.