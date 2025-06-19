Cabinet approves 4 key proposals with focus on efficiency & temple tourism

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 18 Jun: A Cabinet meeting was held here today which was chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. During the meeting, the cabinet cleared four key proposals. After the cabinet meeting, Director General, Information, Banshidhar Tiwari briefed the media on the decisions taken by the cabinet.

Among the four proposals cleared, approval was given for the creation of one post of Deputy Registrar, Audit, which will be filled for the next five years to audit cooperative societies. Additionally, the Cabinet sanctioned artwork on the ISBT wall in Badrinath Dham. A significant decision was also made to merge two subsidy schemes: the Animal Husbandry Department’s 90 percent subsidy for Scheduled Caste beneficiaries to acquire cows, while the Dairy Department’s ‘Ganga Gai Yojana’ providing subsidies was extended to also include general category beneficiaries. Furthermore, to expedite the filling of 429 vacant posts of Livestock Extension Officers in the Animal Husbandry Department, the training period for these officers has been reduced from two years to one year. This decision aims to shorten the current four-year timeframe for selection, training, and joining.

Tiwari added that the Cabinet also noted a significant increase in devotee numbers at various temples across the state. The government aims to encourage pilgrims to visit not only the popular Char Dham shrines and other famous temples but also the many ancient and mythological temples located throughout Uttarakhand. The Tourism Department highlighted a remarkable fourfold increase in visitors to the Kartik Swami Temple this year compared to the last. Similarly, Jageshwar has already welcomed six lakh devotees this year, up from approximately four lakhs last year. The Jagannath Temple in Saald village, Uttarkashi district, has also seen a rise in pilgrim footfall.