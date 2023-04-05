Badrinath to be developed as ‘smart spiritual hill town’: Maharaj

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 Apr: The manner in which a large number of pilgrims are continuously registering for the Chardham Yatra and the guest houses of Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam is increasing by the day is direct proof that this year’s yatra will surpass all previous records. Like last year, this time also the government is constantly reviewing the preparations and arrangements for the Chardham Yatra.

While providing the above information, State Tourism, Public Works, Irrigation, Panchayati Raj, Rural Works, Watershed, Endowments and Culture Minister Satpal Maharaj said, today, that a total of 9,68,951 passengers have got themselves registered. Not only this, Rs 7,41,77,667 has been paid to book GMVN Guest Houses from 16 February onwards.

Tourism Minister Maharaj said that, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, continuous efforts are being made for the development of the four dhams. After the horrific natural disaster in 2013, with the help of the Center, the state government has been getting the Kedarnath Dham reconstructed. The government is also working in a phased manner to develop Badrinath Dham as a “smart spiritual hill town”. Connectivity is very important for the development of Chardham Yatra and tourism. Connectivity with other regions of the country is being increased. Air services are also being expanded. Work on the Chardham all-weather road and the Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail project is going on in full swing. The process of developing Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib and Sonprayag-Kedarnath ropeway projects has also been started. Both the ropeway projects have been targeted to be completed in 3 years. Recently, the state government has approved the ropeway project from Kharsali to Yamunotri to be built with an amount of more than Rs 166 crores.

Satpal Maharaj said that the doors of Kedarnath Dham will open on 25 April and those of Badrinath on 27 April while according to tradition, the doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham will open on 22 April, the day of Akshaya Tritiya. The government has also completed its preparations for Chardham and Hemkund Yatras. A special token has been arranged for each registered pilgrim, which will help them visit each of the dhams. Appealing to the devotees coming on the Char Dham Yatra, he said that they must get themselves registered to avail the wide facilities. Various religious circuits including Shakta, Shaiva, Vaishnava, Golju, Gurudwara, Hanuman, Nag Devta, Swami Vivekananda, Mahasu Devta, Narasimha Devta, and Navagraha Devta have been developed in the state by the government. Pilgrims can visit these religious circuits as per their convenience.

The process of online registration for Chardham Yatra has started. Devotees can visit the tourism department’s website registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in or WhatsApp number 8394833833 or get registered through toll free number 1364.