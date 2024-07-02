Balance in Management and Technology is  Important: Durgesh Pant

International Conference in Graphic Era

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 June: Director General of Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology (UCOST) Dr Durgesh Pant said that India is the land of management and technology related solutions.

He was addressing an international conference organised in Graphic Era Deemed University. The two days conference was organised on the topic Advances in Management and Technology. In the conference, Dr Durgesh Pant said that management and technology are correlated that is why it is vital to create a balance in between them. It is necessary to combine human emotions in management as well. He said that the country does not lack in talent. It was evident during Covid that things that were earlier not being manufactured in India, also started being produced here. It included PPE kits and even corona virus vaccines.

In the conference, Head of SAP Germany, Akhil Agarwal gave detailed information about the role of artificial intelligence in augmenting business evolving in near future. Today, more than 35 presentations were presented on sustainability and entrepreneurship. Capt. Rajeshri Thapa convened the event.

The international conference was organised by School of Management. Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Hill University Dr Sanjay Jasola, HOD Prof Sachin Ghai, program convener Dr Manu Sharma, co- convener Deepak Kaushal, Dr Girish Lakhera, Dr MP Singh, Doon University’s Dr Sudhanshu Joshi, faculty members, PhD scholars and students were present in the conference.