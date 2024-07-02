Human intelligence is always superior to  artificial intelligence: Sahasrabuddhe

All India IQAC Workshop-2024 organized at Uttaranchal University

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 June: Uttaranchal University organised ‘All India Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC)-2024’ workshop today. Chairman of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) Prof Anil Dattatreya Sahasrabuddhe was the Chief Guest on the occasion while State Higher Education Secretary Shailesh Bagauli and Director of IIT Delhi Prof Rangan Banerjee, CEO of TeamLease EdTech Shantanu Roose and IQAC Vice President of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Prof Prashant Nair were present as special guests. The workshop was organised through a hybrid mode in which those interested in the assessment and accreditation process of educational institutions, teachers and members of the internal quality assurance cell of universities and colleges across the country participated.

The President of the University, Jitendra Joshi welcomed the educationists and learned experts who had come here by presenting a bouquet and a shawl. He said that the IQAC of the University is the pivot around which the quality parameters of the institute revolve. Experienced and efficient IQAC forms the basis of the immense success of the institute.

In his address, Prof Sahasrabuddhe said that this workshop organized by Uttaranchal University is an exemplary step. In his speech, while discussing the main features of the new education policy, he called the establishment of Academic Bank of Credit a revolutionary step. Speaking on Artificial Intelligence , he said that undoubtedly AI has made human life easier but human intelligence is always superior to artificial intelligence . Through National Assessment and Accreditation, not only has the educational level of universities and colleges improved but transparency has also come in their working style. He said that the present era is of multilingualism and multidisciplinary education. The biggest challenge faced by it is the knowledge of language, which has been resolved through the ‘Anuvadini’ app. He expressed concern that till now only 10 percent colleges and 33 percent universities of the country have come before NAAC for their evaluation and accreditation. While discussing the upcoming plan of NAAC, he said that now the evaluation and accreditation will be done through a binary system, that is, either the institute will be accredited or not.

In his speech, Shailesh Bagauli described the need for NAAC as the best step in the interest of education. He said that due to this, government universities have been transformed. There has been an unexpected increase in research and startups, but conducting multidisciplinary education still remains a challenge.

Prof Rangan Banerjee said that the curriculum of the university should be in accordance with the local, national and international requirements as well as the needs of the industry.

Discussing the achievements and upcoming plans of the university, Vice Chancellor of the University Prof. Dharmabuddhi said that the objective of this workshop is to integrate the best practices being adopted by various universities and use them for the benefit of all.

The program was also addressed by Shantanu Rooj and Prof Prashant Nair, while IQAC Director Engineer Rajesh Devradi presented the vote of thanks while explaining the outline of IQAC.

University Vice President Ankita Joshi, Executive Director Dr Abhishek Joshi, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Rajesh Bahuguna, Engineer Sudhir Jugran, Engineer Rishidev Nautiyal, Dr Anubhuti Dhyani, Shubham Joshi, Divya Rawat along with the Deans, Directors, Principals and teachers of the University were present.