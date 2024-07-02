CM Dhami hands over appointment letters to 170 newly selected engineers

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 Jun: At a programme held here today Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami along with senior cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj and cabinet minister Prem Chand Aggarwal handed over appointment letters to 170 candidates selected on various posts .

Appointment letters were given to 24 candidates for the post of Assistant Engineer ( Civil Engineering) in Rural Construction Department); to 44 candidates for the post of Assistant Engineer, Civil Engineering in Irrigation Department; to 20 candidates for the post of Assistant Engineer, Civil Engineering in Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan; to 41 candidates for the post of Assistant Engineer, Civil Engineering in Public Works Department (PWD); to 14 candidates for the post of Assistant Engineer, Civil Engineering in Housing Department; to 10 candidates for the post of Assistant Engineer, Mechanical Engineering in Irrigation Department; to 6 candidates for the post of Assistant Engineer, Agricultural Engineering in Minor Irrigation Department; to 2 candidates each for the post of Assistant Engineer, Civil Engineering in Minor Irrigation Department and Assistant Electrical Inspector in Energy Department and to 1 candidate each for the post of Assistant Engineer, Electrical/Mechanical Engineering in PWD and Assistant Engineer, Electrical/Mechanical Engineering in Rural Construction Department.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami , wished all the candidates who received the appointment letter a successful career ahead and he also expressed hope that the candidates who got the appointment will serve the people with dedication and devotion in whatever field they are getting the opportunity to serve. Dhami stressed that the main objective of giving appointment today is that all the candidates can get the benefit of the selection year. The Chief Minister said that the state government is working fast in every field to bring Uttarakhand in the category of leading states of the country. He expected from all the selected candidates that they will contribute in making Uttarakhand the best state by doing better work in their field. He said that everyone has to work to increase the pride of their parents and the state by giving 100 percent contribution in their field.

The CM emphasised that in the past 3 years, the effort of the state government has been to connect the youth with employment and self-employment in every field. In these 3 years, a total of 14, 800 appointments have been provided through Public Service Commission, Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) and the Medical Selection Board. A strict law against rigging of competitive exams and cheating has been implemented in the state. Since the implementation of anti-cheating law, all recruitment examinations have been conducted in all fairness and with complete transparency. Under this law, provisions have been made for strict action against the culprits. The Chief Minister said that he has worked in youth politics since the university, and hence the youth has always been his priority.

Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj, while wishing a bright future for all the selected candidates, expressed hope that all the Assistant Engineers will work with excellence in their field and contribute to making Uttarakhand a developed state. He called upon all the selected candidates to keep in mind that there will be new things to learn in the field all the time, they have to move forward by assimilating them.