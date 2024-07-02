Govt transfers several registrars and deputy registrars of govt universities

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 29 Jun: The Government today transferred several registrars and deputy registrars of government universities. The officials of the Higher Education Department have claimed that these transfers are a routine affair which have been ordered during the current transfer season. The transfer order has been issued today under signatures of Deputy Secretary Higher Education, Vyomkesh Dubey.

The registrars who have been transferred include Registrar of Doon University Dr Mangal Singh Mandrawal who has been transferred to Kumaon University in Nainital; Registrar of Sridev Suman Uttarakhand University (Badshahithaul) Khemraj Bhatt who has been transferred as Registrar Doon University in Dehradun and Registrar of Kumaon University Dinesh Chandra who has been transferred as Registrar Sridev Suman Uttarakhand University. Besides them, two deputy registrars have also been transferred. Deputy Registrar of Kumaon University Durgesh Dimri has been transferred as Deputy Registrar Doon University while the Deputy Registrar of Doon University Narendra Lal has been transferred as Deputy Registrar of Uttarakhand Open University in Haldwani (District Nainital). All those transferred have been directed to get relieved at the earliest and join on new postings within a week’s time failing which disciplinary action may be taken against them. It may be recalled that the Registrars and Deputy Registrars who in the past were permanent employees of the university are now considered as employees under Centralised Service of Higher Education and are liable to be transferred. This change had been allegedly brought so that the government can retain its administrative control over the University Administration. To enable this change, various Acts of the Universities were amended by the government some years ago when the provisions regarding the appointment of registrars, deputy registrars and assistant registrars were altered. However, many experts and academicians have in the past expressed reservations regarding this amendment and they claim that this affects the autonomy of the universities.