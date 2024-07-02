3 officials of Information Dept given farewell on retirement

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 Jun: Chief Administrative Officer Paan Singh Bisht, Information Officer Pramod Chandra Tiwari and Technical Assistant Parvezul Hasan of the State Information Department retired today. On the occasion of completion of superannuation age in the Department of Information and Public Relations, Chief Administrative Officer Paan Singh Bisht, Information Officer Pramod Chandra Tiwari and Technical Assistant Parvezul Hasan were given a warm farewell by the department in a formal retirement ceremony.

On this occasion, the officers and employees remembered the commendable contribution made by the retired officers to the department.

On this occasion, Additional Director of the department, Ashish Tripathi was the Chief Guest and he stated that the three personnel retiring today have given glorious services to the department. They have done the department proud.

Joint Director Dr Nitin Upadhyay said that retiring with respect is a happier moment than getting a job. It is a big achievement, he felt. Deputy Directors Manoj Kumar Srivastava and Ravi Bijarnia also recalled the commendable services rendered by the three personnel to the department.

On this occasion, Assistant Director LP Bhatt, Film Photo Officer Shekhar Chandra Joshi, Chief Administrative Officer Ranjit Singh Budiyal, Kailash Rawat, Suresh Bhatt, Prashant Rawat, along with officers and employees of the Information Department and senior journalists were present.