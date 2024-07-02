Mahendra Bhatt accuses Cong of spreading  lies on law & order and corruption

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 Jun: BJP has accused Congress of spreading lies with a nefarious political agenda regarding crimes against women and corruption in Uttarakhand. BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt today stated that the Dhami government is strictly implementing the zero tolerance policy on both the issues and is taking the strictest action without any discrimination. He also retorted that this is the same Congress whose top leaders are on bail on corruption charges, in whose party women are not safe, which is not able to get justice for its leader’s daughter in its own government.

In a statement issued to the media, Bhatt claimed that the government under the leadership of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami is doing a great job regarding law and order. Action has been taken on all the cases of crimes including women and corruption that have come to light so far on the basis of zero tolerance policy. He added that even the BJP as a party has taken strict action against the accused involved in the tragic incident of Haridwar which the Congress is referring to. Along with his arrest, he was also immediately dismissed from the OBC Commission as well as expelled from the party. He also assured that the BJP government is committed to get the harshest punishment to the culprits of the incident under a due judicial process without any bias. He quipped that unlike other parties, BJP’s track record on this issue is also very clear and it does not depend on the accused belonging to the BJP or any other party no matter how influential he or she maybe. All of the accused are waiting for their punishment behind bars. In all the cases of corruption that came to light, the Dhami government has taken immediate strict action. Since the formation of the state, the maximum number of 63 corrupt officers and employees have been sent behind bars, he reminded.

While hitting back at the Congress, he said, the general public and the courts of the state but for the Congress leaders are satisfied with the action taken against all the criminals. Because their aim is to fulfil their agenda by misleading the people. Bhatt reminded that Congress leaders had never seen

any shortcomings in the then Gehlot government of Rajasthan, which topped the country in crimes against women. The Congress Government in Karnataka could not provide justice for its own party leader against the murderers of their daughter in Karnataka. He also cited a number of other cases in this regard. He stressed, the public has full faith in the BJP government led by Chief Minister Dhami, which is fully committed to a safe and better Uttarakhand.