Bamboo Diwali lamps from Palghar to light up Mumbai Raj Bhavan

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 1 Nov: The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari distributed sweets and eco-friendly Bamboo Diwali lamps to the staff members of Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Diwali, today. This is the second year when Bamboo based Diwali lamps will be lighting up the Raj Bhavan complex.

The Bamboo Diwali lamps crafted by tribal women from various villages in the Palghar district were prepared for Raj Bhavan under the aegis of ‘Seva Vivek’ (Vivek Rural Development Centre), a social organisation based in Virar.

Staff members and their family had made colourful Rangolis on the occasion. The Governor distributed prizes to the winners of the Rangoli competition.

Principal Secretary to the Governor Santosh Kumar, Special Secretary Rakesh Naithani and Deputy Secretaries Shweta Singhal and Prachi Jambhekar were present.