Bengal Sappers help protect Kanwad Yatris

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Jul: The Bengal Engineer Group & Centre, under the aegis of Headquarters Uttarakhand Sub Area, has deployed motorboats along with trained soldiers at different locations in River Ganga in Haridwar district for rescue operations, protection and security of the devotees.

The Kanwad Mela is in full swing at the present during which lakhs of devotees are converging on Haridwar to bathe in the holy Ganga. Some devotees are resorting to swimming in the fast currents that leads to the probability of drowning. In view of this, the Bengal Sappers have placed motorboats with trained soldiers near Har-Ki-Paudi, Roorkee Ganga Canal, Ganesh Bridge, Solani Bridge, Piran Kaliyar, Dhanori, etc. covering most of the area of the Yatra. The sappers are maintaining close coordination with the civil administration and SDRF.

In case of any eventuality, the sappers move immediately to the location and do whatever possible in their capabilities to save the devotees.