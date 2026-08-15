Bengal Sappers undertake Rescue & Relief Operations during Kanwar Mela

Garhwal Post Bureau

Roorkee, 12 Aug: Demonstrating courage, military precision, and an unwavering commitment to public safety, elite combat engineers and specialised army divers from the Bengal Engineer Group & Centre, Roorkee, have successfully saved 56 pilgrims from drowning in the River Ganga during the ongoing Kanwar Mela 2026 till date.

Deployed across high risk stretches including Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar and Solani Park in Roorkee, troops have been battling swelling river levels, heavy downpours, and treacherous undercurrents since 30 July to ensure rescue and relief among visiting devotees, through the teams’ relentless operation amid hazardous current.

The Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operation features two specialised diving teams (each comprising one Junior Commissioned officer and seven other ranks) operating round the clock.

Equipped with motorised rescue boats and water survival gear, army divers have conducted continuous critical rescue operations, successfully rescuing 56 devotees from fast flowing currents even as operations remain ongoing.

Working in close coordination with the District Magistrate, Senior Superintendent of Police, District Disaster Management officials and the local Control room, BEG & Centre Roorkee has established an unbroken safety net along the heavily crowded ghats. An annual legacy of public assistance and national duty, even as safeguarding the nation’s borders remains the primary wartime mandate, the Bengal Sappers (BEG & Centre, Roorkee) carry forward an enduring annual commitment to civil assistance and disaster mitigation . Every year during the Kanwar Yatra, the BEG & Centre, Roorkee, deploys trained personnel to protect millions of pilgrims, exemplifying the highest ideals of civil military cooperation and duty beyond expectations.

In an official statement, it was stated, “Rising water levels, turbulent currents, and harsh weather cannot deter our resolve. Whether securing the nation’s borders or protecting citizens at home, the Indian Army remains steadfast in its mission. Our brave Bengal Sappers will continue their round the clock vigil along the banks of River Ganga, upholding our motto “Service before self”.”