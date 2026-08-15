Stage purification row erupts into political controversy

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 13 Aug: A fresh political controversy has erupted in Uttarakhand as well as at the national level over the purification of the stage at Haldwani’s Ramlila Ground following a public meeting addressed by Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on 8 August. The Congress has strongly condemned the incident and is holding protests across the state against what it describes as an insult to Kharge and a reflection of caste-based discrimination. At the same time, Mallikarjun Kharge, a Dalit Congress leader and the party president, himself raised the issue in Rajya Sabha today and demanded a thorough probe and action against those responsible for the Shuddhikarn (purification) rituals).

It may be recalled that Kharge had addressed a public meeting at the Ramlila Ground in Haldwani on 8 August during his two-day visit to Uttarakhand. Three days later, on 11 August, the Shri Ram Sena Dharmarth Seva Nyas carried out what it described as purification of the stage from where Kharge had delivered his speech. The incident has since triggered a political confrontation between the Congress and the BJP in the state.

The issue has now assumed significance beyond Uttarakhand, with Kharge raising the matter in the Rajya Sabha and seeking action under the Untouchability Act. Congress leaders have alleged that the purification of the stage after Kharge’s address is not merely an insult to the Congress president but also an affront to social harmony, equality and democratic values.

Besides this, the Congress has also launched protests across Uttarakhand over the incident. However, Cabinet Minister and BJP Dalit leader Khajan Das had yesterday clarified in a statement issued to the media that the BJP had no direct or indirect links with the Shri Ram Sena. He appealed to the Congress not to blame the BJP or the state government for the incident.

Former Congress MLA Jeet Ram Tamta described the purification of the stage as highly condemnable. He alleged that it is unfortunate that such an act has taken place and said that it has sent a wrong message to the society. Tamta alleged that the BJP has mastered the politics of this kind and had repeatedly indulged in such acts.

Tamta further claimed that the purification of the stage after the address of Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge is not only an insult to the Congress but also a matter of serious concern for social harmony and democratic values. He demanded that the entire incident be taken seriously and appropriate action be initiated against those responsible. He also accused the BJP of indulging in politics based on religion and caste.

Meanwhile, Pradesh Congress SC Cell President Madan Lal said that the matter should not be considered closed merely because former BJP national president JP Nadda had also condemned the incident. He alleged that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and the Nainital police chief are turning a blind eye to the incident. Madan Lal said the incident had exposed what he described as the anti-Dalit mindset of the BJP and organisations associated with it. He said the issue is not confined to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge or the Leader of Opposition, but concerns the dignity and rights of crores of people belonging to communities that had remained on the margins of society for a long time.

He said discrimination and humiliating treatment had often been normalised and ignored for years, but the time had come to stop silently accepting such incidents. The Congress demanded that the matter be investigated seriously and action taken against those responsible for the purification of the stage.

It now appears that despite the BJP’s clarification that it has no role or link to the incident, the Congress has decided to play caste and dalit politics over the issue, particularly as the assembly elections approach in Uttarakhand and UP. On the other hand, it is still not clear, if any action is being planned by the government against Shri Ram Sena workers who allegedly performed the purification rituals.