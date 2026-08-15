18 workers trapped as debris and water enter THDC under construction tunnel in Pipalkoti, rescue operation on

Garhwal Post Bureau

Chamoli, 13 Aug: Debris and water entered the THDC tunnel at Pipalkoti in Chamoli district this eveing, triggering a major emergency and prompting immediate rescue operations. In response to the incident, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today directed that relief and rescue efforts be carried out on a war footing. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force have been rushed to the site, while the district administration and all concerned departments and agencies were instructed to conduct coordinated and swift operations.

According to initial information, 18 to 19 workers were reported trapped inside the tunnel where construction work was being carried out by HCC Company. Rescue operations were launched immediately after the incident, and so far 13 persons have been safely evacuated, while efforts continue to locate and rescue the remaining workers . In view of the gravity of the situation, teams from the Army, ITBP, NDRF and SDRF have been dispatched to the site, while DIRF, local police and CISF personnel are presently engaged in rescue operations on the ground.

Dhami said he is in constant touch with senior officials and is receiving updates on the situation. He emphasised that the government’s foremost priority is to safely evacuate every person trapped inside the tunnel and all necessary resources have been deployed for this purpose. He directed officials to ensure that no laxity is allowed in the relief and rescue operations and that all possible assistance is extended to the affected people and their families.

Expressing his concern, Dhami prayed for the safety of those inside and assured that the state government is keeping a close watch on developments with full sensitivity and readiness, taking every possible step required to deal with the situation.