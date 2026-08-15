Youth should become ‘future-ready’ to meet challenges of evolving technology: Dhami

CM holds interaction with Doon Varsity students in Yuva Samvad as new session begins

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 13 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today interacted with the students of Doon University during the Yuva Samvad programme and called upon the younger generation to remain committed to the nation, continuously upgrade their skills and become ‘future-ready’ in accordance with rapidly changing technology. The interaction programme was held in the university to mark the beginning of the new academic session, called as ‘Deekshaarambh’. During the interaction, the students raised a number of relevant questions on migration, employment opportunities, higher education, skill development, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, mental health and counselling facilities, road safety and traffic management, among other issues.

Dhami congratulated Doon University on the inauguration of its new Central Library and School of Biological Sciences buildings and the launch of Community Radio 88.4 FM. He extended his best wishes to the newly admitted students and said that the government is working to strengthen educational and research institutions and provide young people with better opportunities to acquire modern skills and build careers.

Responding to questions related to migration and employment, the CM said the process of reverse migration is also now progressing rapidly in Uttarakhand. He asserted that the government is creating new employment and self-employment opportunities for the young people through the CM’s Udyamshala Yojana, CM’s Self-Employment Scheme and Solar Self-Employment Scheme, besides implementing new policies related to the tourism, the industry and the films.

Dhami stated that the government is also continuously working to strengthen self-help groups (SHGs) and expand livelihood opportunities at the local level through them. The objective is to create adequate employment and self-employment opportunities within Uttarakhand so that young people can build their future in the state instead of being compelled to migrate elsewhere in search of livelihood.

On the question of strengthening higher education, Dhami said the state government is giving special attention to modernising higher educational institutions and expanding their infrastructure. He reminded that the construction of the country’s fifth Science City is underway in Dehradun, which would create new opportunities in science and research and provide young people with access to modern scientific resources.

Responding to questions about the employment opportunities in the era of science, technology and Artificial Intelligence, the CM said that the rapid technological changes are altering the nature of employment while simultaneously creating new opportunities. He advised the students to continuously upgrade their skills in accordance with emerging technologies and become ‘future-ready’. The government, he claimed, is also making continuous efforts to connect young people with modern skills and new technologies.

Dhami emphasised on the importance of academic advancement in emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning and said research and innovation are being promoted aggressively by the state government. He urged the students to remain adaptable and prepared for rapid technological and social changes rather than viewing technological transformation only as a challenge to existing employment opportunities.

The students also sought the CM’s response on the possibility of establishing new educational institutions in remote areas such as Khatima. Dhami said the government would continue strengthening quality educational and research institutions in remote and underserved areas and would explore the establishment of new institutions wherever required.

The issue of skill development schemes and employment opportunities was also raised during the interaction. The CM said the government is making efforts to ensure that the youth acquired skills relevant to emerging sectors and could benefit from the changing employment landscape. He encouraged the students to openly raise their concerns and aspirations and assured them that the government would continue working to address issues affecting young people.

On the problem of traffic congestion in Dehradun, Dhami said the state government is seriously working towards finding a permanent solution. He said work is being undertaken towards the construction of elevated roads over the Bindal and Rispana rivers. Once completed, these projects would help improve traffic management in the city and reduce congestion on major routes.

The students also raised questions concerning road safety and traffic management. The CM responded that the government is taking steps to improve the city’s transport infrastructure and address the growing pressure on Dehradun’s roads.

Questions were also raised regarding the mental health and counselling facilities for students. Dhami emphasised the importance of providing young people with an environment in which they can openly discuss their concerns and seek appropriate guidance. He said the development of young people should be viewed in a comprehensive manner, encompassing not only academic and professional growth but also their overall well-being.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the need for Uttarakhand to adopt a sustainable model of development that maintains a balance between the state’s economy and its ecology. He said development and environmental conservation had to move together in a state like Uttarakhand, where the ecological balance was closely linked to the livelihood and future of its people.

He called upon the students to contribute to the progress of the country and remain committed to excellence. He said the younger generation had an important role in building a developed India and urged students to make full use of the academic and institutional facilities available to them at Doon University.

On this occasion, special guest and local MLA Vinod Chamoli praised the academic quality of Doon University and stressed upon the need to further strengthen City Management as part of the university’s Urban Management programme. He described the initiative as an important step towards preparing competent professionals capable of contributing to the transformation and better management of cities and, in turn, the development of Uttarakhand.

Chamoli also urged the students to focus on their academic development as well as spiritual growth, saying that a balanced approach to education and personality development was essential for building a strong and secure future for the country.

During the programme, the book ‘Ancient Wisdom, Modern Leadership: Indian Knowledge System for Managers’, edited by Prof HC Purohit and Dr Prachi Pathak, was also released.

The vote on thanks was proposed by University Registrar Durgesh Dimri. The programme was conducted by Prof HC Purohit and attended by faculty members, students and other dignitaries.