DLRC celebrates 134th Birth Anniversary of Dr SR Ranganathan on National Librarians’ Day

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 12 Aug: Doon Library & Research Centre celebrated National Librarians’ Day on Wednesday to mark the 134th birth anniversary of Padma Shri awardee Dr SR Ranganathan.

On the occasion, a special lecture was organised on the theme, “From Ranganathan to Generative AI: Reimagining the Five Laws of Library Science in the Age of AI”. The programme included an in-depth discussion on library science, digital technology, reading culture and the changing role of libraries in the present times.

The main speakers were Dr Praveen Kapoor, Senior Associate Librarian, UPES, and Dr Rajeev Kumar Attri, Librarian, UPES. The speakers highlighted Dr SR Ranganathan’s contribution to the field of library science and said that his Five Laws of Library Science continue to provide the basic foundation for library services. They emphasised the need to understand and reinterpret these laws in the context of generative AI and digital technology. Libraries are no longer limited to collecting and issuing books; they are increasingly becoming bridges between knowledge, information, technology and society.

The speakers explained how AI can make modern library functions more effective, including acquisition, cataloguing, classification, metadata creation, collection development, discovery and access to e-resources, reference and user services, personalised recommendations and research support. They also emphasised the emerging role of librarians in ensuring the ethical and responsible use of AI, academic integrity, privacy, copyright and the critical evaluation of information. They noted that Ranganathan’s user-centred philosophy remains highly relevant today, and that AI offers new opportunities to make libraries more accessible, inclusive, intelligent and future-ready.

The programme began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, followed by a presentation of Saraswati Vandana by Kumari Vaidehi Bhatt. Senior Librarian Jai Bhagwan Goyal welcomed the guest speakers. Referring to the changing needs of library services, he said that the role of library professionals has become more important than ever.

Dr DK Pandey, Librarian and Administrative Officer, presented an overview of the programme and reviewed the activities of the Doon Library & Research Centre, highlighting its contribution to society. He said that libraries should not be viewed merely as collections of books, but should be developed as vibrant centres for study, dialogue, research and cultural activities.

Meenakshi Kukreti, Library Professional at Doon Library, spoke about the challenges facing the reading culture in the digital age. Referring to the growing influence of content available on mobile phones and other digital platforms, she raised the question of why books and libraries continue to be important. She said that despite the availability of quick and easily accessible content on mobile devices, deep reading of books develops concentration, critical thinking and the ability to understand a subject in depth.

Madhu Dangwal spoke about the basic purpose of library services and said that although there are many challenges, the library community must remain committed to “respect, improvement and service”. She said, “Books are for readers and libraries are for society.” She emphasised that libraries can remain meaningful only when they continuously evolve in response to the changing needs of society and readers.

Shakuntala Marchyal spoke on the theme “Books Change Thinking, Thinking Changes Society.” She said that a good book has the power to change a person’s thinking and guide them in the right direction in life. A changed way of thinking does not remain limited to an individual; it can become the basis for positive change in the family, society and the wider community.

Senior library member Shashi Bhushan Garg, young reader Mohit Raturi, and Raghav Uniyal also shared their views and spoke about their experiences with the library and the importance of reading. Shubham Bisht and Radha Pundir presented Kabir songs, adding a meaningful blend of literature and music to the programme.

On the occasion of National Librarians’ Day, Madan Singh Bisht, Senior Assistant at Doon Library, was honoured for his outstanding library service. His dedication and commitment to library services were appreciated.

The programme was conducted by Jagdish Singh Mehar. Yogita Thapliyal, Sundar Bisht and Geetanjali extended their support in making the programme successful.

Dr Pankaj Naithani, Sweety, Pankaj Sharma, Renuka Vedpathi, Gama Chand, Rakesh Kumar, Avtar Singh, Vijay Bahadur, Sunil and Himanshu, along with library members, readers, library professionals and others, were present on the occasion.

The programme highlighted the view that digital technology is not a substitute for libraries, but a new means of strengthening and developing them. By connecting Ranganathan’s ideas with the present context of generative AI, the need to make libraries more reader-centred, technology-enabled and socially responsive was emphasised. The National Librarians’ Day programme concluded with a renewed commitment to further strengthen the role of libraries as vibrant bridges between knowledge and society.