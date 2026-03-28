Beyond Borders: Huntington’s Theory & New Fault Lines of West Asia

By Dr Vinod Raturi

In 1993, as the dust of the Cold War settled, political scientist Samuel Huntington issued a provocative warning: the great divisions among humankind and the dominating source of conflict will be cultural. He argued that the ideological battles between capitalism and communism were being replaced by ancient frictions between the world’s major civilisations. Today, as the shadow of a direct war between Israel-US and Iran looms, Huntington’s “Clash of Civilizations” thesis has transitioned from a controversial academic theory to a primary lens for interpreting Middle Eastern instability.

The modern West Asia is no longer defined solely by the post-colonial borders drawn a century ago. Instead, new fault lines have emerged- jagged frontiers where the western -aligned, Judeo-Christian tradition represented by Israel meets the revolutionary Islamic governance of Iran. While traditional diplomacy focuses on nuclear enrichment and territorial proxies, a deeper civilizational narrative is often invoked by leaders on both sides to justify their struggle. This conflict represents more than a race for regional hegemony; it is increasingly framed as a fundamental collision of world views. Huntington argued that civilizations don’t always fight directly; they often clash through “fault line wars” involving local proxies. In West Asia, these aren’t just military alliances -they are extensions of a civilizational identity. Iran has cultivated a network- Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza, and the Houthis in Yemen – that Huntington would describe as a “kin-country” syndrome. Iran provides the “civilizational core” support to these groups, framing their struggle as an Islamic liberation movement against western “Arrogance”.

Israel, backed by the USA, operates as the primary democratic, western-oriented power in the region. When the US provides deep military support to Israel, it reinforces Huntington’s idea that the West will naturally protect its own “outposts” when they are threatened by a different civilizational bloc. Unlike the Cold War where proxies fought for communism or capitalism, today’s proxies fight for religious and cultural dominance. The battlefield is no longer just about territory; it is about which civilizational “order” will dictate the future of the Levant.

Israeli leadership frequently frames the conflict in existential, civilizational terms- positioning Israel as a defender of “civilization and progress” against the “forces of medieval darkness”. This echoes Huntington’s belief that westerners view their values as universal and superior. From Tehran, the rhetoric is equally civilizational. The conflict isn’t framed as border dispute with Israel but as a religious obligation to purge the region of “Zionist” and western imperialist influence. By labelling the US “the Great Satan”, Iran identifies the west not just as a political rival but as a moral and cultural enemy. Huntington’s most famous warning was that the west’s attempt to impose its values would trigger a backlash. Iran’s ideology is built on this exact rejection; they argue that western human rights and democracy are merely masks for cultural imperialism, asserting that Islamic civilization must follow its own unique path. The Iran- Israel conflict is frequently cited as a modern embodiment of western versus Islamic civilization, where ideological, geopolitical and religious tensions intersect.

Huntington famously argued that Islam has bloody borders and the Iran-Israel rivalry fits his predictions that conflicts would occur along the fault lines separating Islamic and other civilizations. Iran’s support for proxy groups and its nuclear program are interpreted through this lens as an attempt to challenge the western-backed regional order, creating a clash of civilizations scenario. While these conflicts are fuelled by concrete geopolitical interests, Huntington’s theory emphasises that cultural identity and religious animosities are the deeper driving forces of the confrontation.

Huntington also made a controversial prediction: to challenge western dominance, non-western civilizations would form strategic alliances. He specifically pointed to a “Confucian- Islamic connection“- a partnership between China and Islamic states like Iran. Today, this theoretical alliance has moved from his assumption to the strategic outlook.

Let us see how this connection is playing out in the context of the Israel-Iran conflict. As per Huntington, the Sinic (Chinese) and Islamic civilizations share a common grievance; the global universalism of western values. Both Beijing and Tehran view US military presence in West Asia and its unwavering support to Israel as western encroachment. The 2021 strategic partnership between Beijing and Tehran is a literal manifestation of Huntington’s thesis- two distinct civilizations signing a long term deal specifically to bypass western economic order. China also provides Iran with a diplomatic shield and it is the largest buyer of Iranian oil, providing the hard currency Iran needs to fund its regional proxies.

While some experts analyse the conflict through this framework, critics of Huntington argue that the tension is driven more by specific potential, power and territorial issues than by an inevitable broad civilization-wide war. Deciding whether Samuel Huntington was a prophet or a provocateur remains the central debate of modern geopolitics. In the context of the Israel-Iran war, his clash of civilizations thesis feels less like a distant theory and more like a daily headline. By framing the conflict as an existential struggle between western-aligned values and an Islamic revolutionary identity – supported by a strategic “Confucian” partner in China – the current crisis fits Huntington’s map with haunting precision. However, the danger of Huntington’s theory lies in its potential to become a self-fulfilling prophecy. When leaders on both sides adopt the language of “civilizational survival”, they leave little room for the traditional diplomacy of compromise. If we accept that this war is a collision of incompatible cultures rather than a dispute over power and security, we risk making eternal enemies out of neighbours. Ultimately, the Israel-Iran conflict proves that while cultural identities are powerful motivators, they are often manipulated by states to serve political ends. Whether Huntington’s fault lines lead to a global conflagration or a managed regional standoff depends on whether the world chooses to see these nations as monolithic blocs at war, or as complex societies capable of finding a shared interest in stability. The “clash” may be visible but its conclusion is not yet written.