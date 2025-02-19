BHEL bags EEPC India Quality Award 2024

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Haridwar, 18 Feb: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has been conferred the Gold Award in the 4th edition of ‘EEPC India Quality Awards 2024’ under the PSU category for business excellence and dedication to stringent quality standards.

A significant achievement reflecting BHEL’s unwavering pursuit of offering superior products and services to its customers, this prestigious award is a testament to the company’s steadfast commitment to Quality, driven by company-wide initiatives viz. Business Excellence, 5S, Quality Circle, Digitalisation, etc.

The award was received by Bani Varma, Director (Industrial Systems and Products) and Director (E, R&D) – Additional Charge, from Jitin Prasada, Union Minister of State for Commerce & Industry and Electronics & IT, here today.