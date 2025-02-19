Former UK PM Rishi Sunak visits Parliament House with family

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 18 Feb: Rishi Sunak, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, visited Parliament House with his wife, Akshata Murty, and daughters Krishna and Anoushka, here, today. They were accompanied by Sudha Murthy, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha.

Secretary General, Lok Sabha, Utpal Kumar Singh welcomed Sunak and his family.

During their visit, the Sunak family explored the Parliament House Complex, admiring its architectural grandeur. They visited notable sites like the Galleries, Chambers, Constitution Hall, and Samvidhan Sadan.

This visit is part of Sunak’s recent engagements in India. Just a few days ago, on 15 February, he also visited the Taj Mahal with his family.