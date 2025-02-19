Governor’s address reflects future vision for U’khand: Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Feb: Speaking to the media in the Assembly premises, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated today that the Governor’s address at the beginning of the budget session covered all key priorities for the state’s development. He affirmed that the state government will work on the outlined roadmap with utmost vigour.

The CM emphasised that innovation and dedication will drive Uttarakhand’s progress. As the state enters its silver jubilee year, the upcoming budget will focus on ensuring uninterrupted development. He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Uttarakhand leading the third decade of the 21st century, adding that the state is committed to contributing to the vision of a developed India.

Highlighting the government’s achievements, Dhami also noted that Uttarakhand successfully hosted the 38th National Games, marking a significant milestone. He also pointed out that the state has been privileged to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for the first time in the country. Additionally, Uttarakhand secured the top position in NITI Aayog’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) rankings, while the unemployment rate has decreased by 4.4 percent. He asserted that the state’s progressive policies are setting an example for others, positioning Uttarakhand as one of India’s leading states.

Reaffirming his vision, the CM stated that the government will work in line with public aspirations, ensuring the smooth functioning of the Assembly with the cooperation of both the ruling party and the opposition.