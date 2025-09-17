BHEL wins 1st Prize in ‘Rajbhasha Keerti Puraskar 2024-25’

Garhwal Post Bureau

Haridwar, 15 Sep: BHEL has been honoured with the highest national award in the field of Official Language, the ‘Rajbhasha Keerti Puraskar’, by the Rajbhasha Vibhag, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, for ‘Excellent Rajbhasha Implementation’ and ‘Best Hindi House Journal’. These awards were received by Krishna Kumar Thakur, Director (Human Resources), BHEL, from Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the Hindi Diwas celebration and the 5th All India Rajbhasha Conference held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on 14 September.

Notably, BHEL’s Corporate Office, New Delhi, has been awarded the ‘Second Prize’ for ‘Excellent Rajbhasha Implementation’ in the category of ‘Public Sector Enterprises located in A region’, and BHEL’s HPEP, Hyderabad unit, has been honoured with the ‘First Prize’ for ‘Best Hindi House Journal’ in the category of ‘Public Sector Enterprises located in C region’.